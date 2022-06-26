Francis Ngannou not returning to UFC before December 

Francis Ngannou will be out of action for the remainder of the year. Following his win over Ciryl Gane earlier this year at UFC 270, the reigning UFC heavyweight champion underwent surgery to reconstruct a torn ACL and MCL. He is currently recovering after successful surgery and is unlikely to return in 2022.

During a recent interaction with TMZ Sports, Ngannou said that he doesn't expect to be fit to compete before late December or early next year. The Cameroonian revealed that he's targeting a return to action by early 2023.

"If everything goes well, I'll be ready by the end of the year because it's gonna be nine months [so] let's say late December or early next year."

Watch the interview below:

Although Ngannou wants to return to action next year, the champion doesn't have an opponent in mind yet. Once he gets fit and feels ready to compete, that's when he'll start pondering over which fighter he'll face next, said Ngannou.

"As for now, let's fight this situation and get everything squared up yeah, and then when I'll be close to the return, we will see where the landscape is at because a lot of things can happen."

What does the future hold for Francis Ngannou?

Francis Ngannou is likely to return to the octagon and defend the heavyweight title upon his imminent return. There were doubts surrounding the Cameroonian's future in the octagon after he criticised the promotion for not giving him an improved contract which allowed him to compete in a crossover fight with Tyson Fury.

With both the UFC and Ngannou reluctant to budge, it seemed like the heavyweight champion might not be seen inside the octagon again. Things, however, have changed dramatically recently as Fury downplayed his interest in a potential clash with Ngannou.

He said he is retired and doesn't wish to compete in a "pretend" mixed rules fight with 'The Predator'. A fight with Fury would have ensured a big paycheck for Ngannou but with that opportunity seemingly gone, he seems likely to continue fighting inside the octagon.

