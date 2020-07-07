Francis Ngannou reveals his prediction for UFC 251 main event between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal

Francis Ngannou has revealed his unsurprising pick for the UFC 251 main event.

Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal will be facing each other in the main event of the PPV.

Francis Ngannou

UFC Heavyweight sensation Francis Ngannou has revealed his prediction for next week's UFC 251 main event clash between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal, as 'The Nigerian Nightmare' prepares himself to defend the UFC Welterweight Championship against 'Gamebred'.

Ngannou took to Twitter and picked the fighter that he feels will walk out of Fight Island as the UFC Welterweight Champion. 'The Predator' chose Usman and wrote that regardless of who the opponent is, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' will take care of business on July 11th.

Here is what Francis Ngannou tweeted out:

Doesn't matter who is the opponent, whether is one of the best welterweight of the world or the BMF Champ 🏆, the result is going to be the same because the undisputed Champ, the Nigeria nightmare is going to take care of business July 11th. #MybrotherFromAnotherMother #ufc251 pic.twitter.com/SBYkuZ4u5L — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) July 6, 2020

Kamaru Usman was initially set for a clash against Gilbert Burns in the main event of UFC 251 after 'Durinho' had secured a huge win over former champion Tyron Woodley in his last Octagon outing.

However, in the lead-up to the fight, Burns tested positive for COVID-19 and had to pull-out from the UFC 251 title fight against Usman. And as the Brazilian's replacement, 'Gamebred' Jorge Masvidal pulled-off the unthinkable and stepped in on six-days notice to replace Burns in the Welterweight Title bout.

As noted, UFC 251 is scheduled for July 11th and will be headlined by Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal, as the two men prepare to cross paths against one another for the UFC Welterweight Title at Fight Island.

The pay-per-view will also feature other notable fights such as Max Holloway vs Alexander Volkanovski II for the UFC Featherweight Championship, whereas, the third title fight of the evening will be Petr Yan and Jose Aldo fighting over the vacant UFC Bantamweight Title.

Other fights include Paige Vanzant stepping into the Octagon against Amanda Ribas and a rematch between Rose Namajunas and Jessica Andrade. UFC 251 certainly promises to be one of the most exciting PPVs of the year.

What's next for Francis Ngannou?

As for Francis Ngannou, his main focus will be on the UFC 252 pay-per-view instead, as 'The Predator' is likely to challenge for the UFC Heavyweight Championship which will be decided in the trilogy fight between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier.