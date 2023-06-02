Francis Ngannou's manager explains why Jon Jones is 'interim baddest man', provides update regarding boxing match

Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones have spent much of the past few years trading words. However, a fight between the two never materialized, as 'The Predator' recently left the UFC amidst a contract dispute. Despite the lack of resolution between the two fighters, the former heavyweight champion's manager has no question about who is the "baddest man on the planet."

Marquel Martin told Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour:

"We go back and forth on that all the time. We'd love if one of the big fights present himself, but it seems like they're kind of tied up so I guess tune-up fight. Francis isn't a traditional boxer, so every fight is a big fight, but I know Francis wants to challenge himself. Obviously, you see Deontay [Wilder] out there, Anthony Joshua out there, Tyson Fury out there, we'd love that matchup."

Martin continued:

"I think that's something that has a narrative and a story behind it that's bigger than just the fight game, and at the same time, we want to see who the baddest man on the planet is. I know Dana [White] just said that [about Jon Jones] - I guess Jon Jones is the GOAT, don't get me wrong, but baddest man on the planet? No, can't be. Maybe the interim baddest man on the planet or something. I think Francis has that."

Ngannou became the first reigning champion to leave the UFC since B.J. Penn in 2004. He has since signed with the PFL and shared that he will make his boxing debut in 2023 and his promotional debut in 2024.

Jon Jones shares that Francis Ngannou bout could keep him from retiring

Jon Jones is widely considered the greatest mixed martial artist of all time. While his legendary career could be winding down, 'Bones' noted that facing Francis Ngannou would prevent him from retiring.

Speaking to Fox Sports Australia, the heavyweight champion discussed retirement before adding:

"I do believe a Francis Ngannou fight would be worth entertaining [and] not retiring. I think a Francis fight would come with some serious revenue, and that would make it worth my while. Francis is a former champion. He's pretty d**n popular here in America and across the world. He's very well known. It would bring in a lot of money, and for that, I would be willing to come back."

