Francis Ngannou says it was "an absolute honor" to receive the belt from Mick Maynard at UFC 270 - "Couldn't be a better person"

Francis Ngannou has claimed that it was quite an honor for him to receive the UFC heavyweight championship from matchmaker Mick Maynard at UFC 270.

In the aftermath of his win over Ciryl Gane at the first UFC pay-per-view of 2022, Ngannou did not receive the UFC heavyweight championship from Dana White. Instead, it was Maynard who walked into the octagon to put the belt around the reigning champion's waist.

Taking to Twitter, 'The Predator' sent a bold message, claiming that a better person couldn't have put the belt around his waist other than Mick Maynard himself. Ngannou concluded his statement by showcasing his gratitude towards the matchmaker.

"It was was an absolute honor receiving the belt from @mickmaynard2. Couldn’t be a better person. Love this man," wrote Ngannou.

Check out Francis Ngannou's interesting Instagram post below:

Francis Ngannou recently criticized the nature of UFC contracts

In the aftermath of his win over Ciryl Gane, the reigning UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou was a guest on The MMA Hour.

While speaking to Ariel Helwani, Ngannou claimed that the UFC holds their fighters in captivity, as their contracts are pretty one-sided. 'The Predator' said the following:

"Their [UFC's] terms of the contract, everything that they put into [it]. They hold you in captivity. Like you can't do anything, you have no right. The contract is one sided... You don't even have health insurance while you're putting your body on the line... There's a lot of things man. No guarantee."

Check out Francis Ngannou's interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani below:

Ngannou is currently not on the best of terms with the UFC and has raised his voice regarding the fighter's pay issue. On the back of a big win over Ciryl Gane, it remains to be seen if 'The Predator' will fight in the UFC again or choose to be a free agent going forward.

Also Read Article Continues below

The reigning UFC heavyweight champion's current contract reportedly expires in December 2022.

Edited by Genci Papraniku