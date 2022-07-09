"Sit tight, you’ll get your turn" - Francis Ngannou sends chilling response urging Jon Jones to act like a champion

Francis Ngannou has asked Jon Jones to be humble after the former light heavyweight champion jibed at 'The Predator' for defending Israel Adesanya's performance at UFC 276.

'Bones' took to Twitter following Adesanya's lackluster unanimous decision win over Jared Cannonier on July 2. Jones was unimpressed with the Nigerian-born New Zealander's performance. Ngannou defended Adesanya, stating that while Jones has been inactive for the past two years, 'The Last Stylebender' has successfully defended the title five times.

Francis Ngannou @francis_ngannou



Some people talk and some act.



Since Jones been siting back and talking sh*t Izzy have defended his title a least 5 times. Well done CHAMP @stylebender Some people talk and some act. 🇳🇬🇨🇲🌍#3kings

Jones was offended by Ngannou's response and jibed at the heavyweight champion. He claimed that the Cameroonian and Adesanya have a long way to go before they can match his achievements in the UFC.

BONY @JonnyBones look at Francis over there defending Elsa, how cute. I could takeoff two more years and you guys work combined won't match what I've done in that octagon. #Facts

Jones' jibe elicited a stern response from Ngannou, who asked 'Bones' to start respecting other fighters and wait for his turn to face the heavyweight champion inside the octagon. That said, Ngannou also made it clear that he is respectful of Jones' past achievements inside the octagon. 'The Predator' referred to the former light heavyweight titleholder as "a hell of a Champion," urging him to start acting like one:

"You're definitely a hell of a Champiom but you need to act like one. Its ok to be respectful for others achievements bro, it doesn't take anything out of your success. Sit tight, you’ll get your turn. Sincerely, The KING #Facts #3kings"

Francis Ngannou @francis_ngannou



Sincerely, The KING 🤴



BONY @JonnyBones look at Francis over there defending Elsa, how cute. I could takeoff two more years and you guys work combined won't match what I've done in that octagon. #Facts You're definitely a hell of a Champiom but you need to act like one. Its ok to be respectful for others achievements bro, it doesn't take anything out of your success. Sit tight, you'll get your turn.Sincerely, The KING 🤴 #Facts #3kings

Stipe Miocic next opponent for Jon Jones?

Jon Jones is expected to return to the octagon later this year. Jones vacated the light heavyweight title following his win over Dominick Reyes back in 2020, in a bid to move up a weight class. After preparing himself for over two years, it seems like he's finally ready to make his debut in the heavyweight division.

There were rumors surrounding a potential clash between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic. Jones himself has previously stated that the promotion has offered him a fight with the former champion and said it is likely to take place later this year.

Jon Jones also said that he'd rather fight Miocic than Francis Ngannou upon his return to the cage. According to him, Ngannou is currently healing from an injury and wouldn't fare well in a potential clash with 'Bones'. Instead, Jones feels it'll be a bigger achievement for him if he can beat Miocic on his heavyweight debut.

BONY @JonnyBones At this point I'm looking to fight Stipe, I think it proves a lot more. Fighting a fairly one-dimensional fighter fresh off of knee surgery. I don't know, I believe beating Stipe says more at this point

