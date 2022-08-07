"The biggest fish in your pond... for now" - Francis Ngannou sends warning after Tyson Fury claims to "own those motherf***ers" at heavyweight

Few men in the world are more dangerous than boxing heavyweight Tyson Fury and UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. Both reign supreme over their respective sports of boxing and MMA in the biggest division of them all.

With six wins on the trot and one title defense under his belt, Ngannou has been dominant in the UFC. The seeming lack of competition in his division and the commercial appeal of a potential fight with Tyson Fury has seen him tease a meeting with Fury multiple times.

Most recently, 'The Gypsy King' tweeted a video of him singing:

"I'm the f***ing best. I'm the f***ing best. I'm the best there ever was, best there ever was. I'm the f***ing boss. I'm the f***ing boss. Heavyweights... I own those motherf***ers!"

See the clip below:

That drew a response from 'The Predator', who said:

"The biggest fish in your pond* … for now .."

Ngannou responded to Fury's claim, reminding 'The Gypsy King' that he may be the baddest man, but the title is limited to his sport. The UFC heavyweight champion also hinted that Fury may not be able to maintain this claim after they clash in a fight that both men have expressed interest in for some time now.

Check out Ngannou's response below:

Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury have teased a matchup for a while

This is not the first time the two fighters have traded words. On April 23, 2022, Fury knocked out his opponent Dillian Whyte in an emphatic fashion before confirming that it was his last fight.

During the post-fight interview, he called Francis Ngannou into the ring. The British boxer and the Cameroonian mixed martial artist discussed their plans for a special crossover bout. Fury said:

"I am the boxing heavyweight champion, [he's the] UFC heavyweight champion. He's in great shape, look at the muscles on him. This is going to be a very special fight, like never before seen in the history of our sport. You know, we're not talking two light guys, 140 pounds. I'm 270 [pounds], he's 270 [pounds], it's going to be an explosive fight whenever it happens."

The UFC heavyweight champion responded while also affirming that it will be a hybrid fight:

"I'm here to find out who is the baddest motherf***er on the planet! It's gonna be a hybrid fight with different types of rules."

The two kept it civil inside the ring, but it won't be the same if they ever square off. It remains to be seen if this super fight will ever go down.

Ngannou's latest title defense proved that his game can evolve with how he integrated wrestling against challenger Ciryl Gane. It would be wrong to completely rule him out in a boxing match, even if it is against one of the greatest heavyweight boxers the world has seen.

Watch Tyson Fury's post-fight interview alongside Francis Ngannou:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far