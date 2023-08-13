Francis Ngannou slams UFC for falsely advertising Tafon Nchukwi as ‘only Cameroonian fighter’ in it’s history: “Don’t let them lie"

Francis Ngannou has finally clapped back at the UFC for their controversial banner during the UFC Vegas 78 event.

The company returned to Las Vegas for their latest event at the UFC Apex on August 12. In one of the fights on the card, Tafon Nchukwi the light heavyweight fought A.J. Dobson. During his walkout, the banner under his name read, 'Only Cameroonian Fighter in UFC History'. Fans were quick to spot the controversial claim and the former Cameroonian heavyweight champion responded, saying:

"Thierry Sokoudjou was the first Cameroonian in the UFC. I was second. Don’t let them lie and erase history"

Take a look at the post:

Ngannou's tweet

He also responded with a picture of him holding the UFC belt in one hand and a Cameroonian flag on the other hand.

Take a look at the tweet:

Francis Ngannou has always been very patriotic towards his country, wearing the Cameroonian colors during photoshoots and wearing traditional African outfits to press conferences. However, the former heavyweight champion left the UFC with a bitter taste in his mouth and is not in good terms with the company. Fans speculate that they made the banner for Nchukwi on purpose.

Mike Tyson tells Dana White that he is training Francis Ngannou for his fight against Tyson Fury

It is no secret that Dana White and Francis Ngannou do not share the best relationship. The former UFC heavyweight champion was always critical of the organization for not paying their fighters enough. It was ultimately a pay issue that say Ngannou leave the organization. In the latest HotBoxin' with Mike Tyson episode, 'Iron' told White that he is training 'The Predator':

"I'm gonna be training Francis Ngannou, fight Tyson Fury, come on I know you must have heard that."

Take a look at a clip from the podcast:

Dana White claims he did not hear the news yet. However, fans in the comments section believe that the UFC boss was just trying to play it cool and that there is no way he had not heard of the news. 'Iron' Mike training one of the hardest punchers in the world was news that broke the internet and the fans were all for it. 'The Predator' will not fight Tyson Fury.

The fight will be in the boxing ring, despite the fact that Ngannou is under contract with PFL. The organization is letting him venture into boxing against the man that is considered one of the greatest heavyweights of all time.