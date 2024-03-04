Francis Ngannou talks chances of a knockout in "chess game" against Anthony Joshua

Francis Ngannou is convinced that he has the power to knock out Anthony Joshua in their upcoming boxing clash. However, 'The Predator' believes delivering the payload would be the real challenge.

Speaking to Sky Sports Boxing about his ability to stop the former two-time unified heavyweight boxing champion, Ngannou said:

"Of course, I believe if I land on anybody, I'll knock him out. Now, the question is how to land. I think that's the hardest thing. Everybody in this division, almost everybody here, can knock everybody out, but how to land, how to carry that power, that energy from [the] first round to the fifth round to the tenth round and still be able to hit somebody hard, knock somebody out after all the fatigue and everything, is a chess game."

Watch Francis Ngannou's comments below (2:16):

The former UFC heavyweight champion is set to face 'AJ' on March 8 at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh.

While this would be Ngannou's second-ever professional outing as a pugilist, his stellar debut against Tyson Fury last October has many feeling confident about the Cameroonian's chances against Joshua.

Meanwhile, the Englishman has revitalized his career in recent years after two back-to-back title fight losses to Oleksandr Usyk. He is currently on a three-fight win streak, with his latest exploit coming in a TKO win via retirement against Otto Wallin in their December clash in Riyadh.

The money line favors the Brit. A recent report by Big Fight Weekend quoted DraftKings Sportsbook positioning 'AJ' as a -450 favorite over Ngannou (+320 underdog).

Anthony Joshua responds to Francis Ngannou's knockout claim

While Francis Ngannou is confident about his ability to knock out Anthony Joshua, the British star also shares the same confidence in his own abilities and would be hoping to shut the former UFC star's lights out in Riyadh.

Addressing Ngannou's claims about finishing him, 'AJ' told Sky Sports Boxing that he is elated to have the opportunity to impose his skills on someone who thinks they can knock him out.

Furthermore, the 34-year-old added he'd also be hunting for a finish on March 8:

"I believe I can knock him out, definitely... I would love to knock him out and make a statement."

Catch Anthony Joshua's comments on Francis Ngannou below (2:50):