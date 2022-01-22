Francis Ngannou tells Trevor Noah what shocked him the most about American culture

Francis Ngannou is gearing up to face Ciryl Gane at UFC 270. Before 'The Predator' puts his heavyweight title on the line on January 22nd, he sat down for an interview with Trevor Noah.

During his appearance on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Ngannou was asked to describe the biggest thing that has shocked him about American culture. 'The Predator' revealed that he has been shocked by how kids are pampered in the country.

Whilst comparing it to his childhood, the Cameroonian hilariously said:

"It's how sometimes they treat... they treat kids. People complain, ah, kids compain on how they treat them. Like usually when I was a kid, if I complained about something I'd have a slap, bop! And here, they're like, 'Oh, please eat your food, junior. Please baby eat it.' I'm like send junior to Africa for two days, when junior comes back he will be eating all his food. They will realize how blessed they are and they will be so grateful."

Francis Ngannou voices his concerns for fighters who get minimum pay

Over the past few months, it has become public knowledge that 'The Predator' wants a hike in pay. So much so that he is not even ready to sign a new contract unless his demands are met.

However, Ngannou is not asking for a pay bump just for himself. In fact, he has voiced his concern for fighters who are on the UFC's minimum pay roll. During the same interview with Trevor Noah, 'The Predator' talked about how fighters who earn minimum pay can't even afford proper health care.

While suggesting that the fighters deserve more for putting their lives on the line, Francis Ngannou said:

"You are doing a sport that you're putting yourself on the line. You're hurt and you don't even have a guarantee. And for those fighters who have the minimum salary, they can't even afford to pay for their injury. They can't even afford physical therapies, they can't even afford good health care, nothing."

Watch Francis Ngannou's full interview with Trevor Noah below:

