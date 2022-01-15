"He's not as tough as Stipe" - Francis Ngannou doesn't think Ciryl Gane will survive beyond two rounds

Francis Ngannou has claimed Ciryl Gane is not as tough as his former opponent Stipe Miocic.

The UFC heavyweight champion recently sat down for an interview with TMZ Sports. Speaking about his upcoming fight against Ciryl Gane, he suggested that 'Bon Gamin' won't be able to survive more than two rounds.

Ngannou and Gane are former stablemates, having trained together a few times at the MMA Factory under Fernand Lopez. However, the Cameroonian's relationship with his coach turned sour in 2018 after his first loss to Stipe Miocic and he decided to leave the gym.

Having sparred against Ciryl Gane in the past, the UFC heavyweight champion believes that Gane isn't as tough as Miocic. Sharing his prediction for his upcoming title fight, Franic Ngannou said:

"I will not be searching for the knockout but I don't see how we will end this fight without me knocking him out, maybe under two rounds. Because he's not as tough as Stipe. I know the guy pretty good, you know. He can't eat as much pressure as Stipe. So as soon as we get like to a close exchange, I don't think there will be any chance to get out of there."

Watch Francis Ngannou's full interview with TMZ Sports below:

Francis Ngannou wants increase in pay to sign a new contract with UFC

Ngannou's fight with Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 is set to be his last fight under his current UFC contract. Currently, there seems to be no certainty regarding the Cameroonian signing a new contract with the UFC.

Ngannou has made it known that he will not sign a new contract without an increase in pay. In a recent interview with ESPN MMA, he said:

“No. I will not fight for five, six hundred thousand anymore. I mean, it’s over. It’s over. I just did this. I took this [vs. Gane] fight just for a personal reason and because I want to make sure that [I see out my current deal] regardless, even if it’s unfair, I’ve been wrongly treated. I can make my case."

Watch Francis Ngannou's full interview with ESPN MMA below:

Also Read Article Continues below

It will be interesting to see whether the UFC are able to lure Ngannou to sign a new deal or if the two parties end up on different roads.

Watch: How the buzz of a fight between Fury and Ngannou was kicked off by our social media post!

Edited by David Andrew