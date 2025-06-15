Francis Ngannou walking out with Kamaru Usman at UFC Atlanta ceremonial weigh-ins sends fans reeling: "He so badly wants back in"

Francis Ngannou stole the show at the UFC Atlanta ceremonial weigh-ins. He made a surprise appearance as one of Kamaru Usman's guests, accompanying 'The Nigerian Nightmare' on stage. Naturally, the former UFC heavyweight champion's presence drew a wave of fan reaction on social media.

Ad

The MMA Junkie shared a clip of the ceremonial weigh-ins on X/Twitter, and Ngannou can be seen taking the moment in. It's his first appearance at a UFC event of some sort since his departure from the promotion two years ago, and it could be the last.

Check out Francis Ngannou appearing beside Kamaru Usman at the UFC Atlanta ceremonial weigh-ins:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The MMA fandom wasted no time flocking to the tweet, sharing their thoughts on 'The Predator's' appearance. He was once one of the most exciting knockout artists in the sport, but departed the UFC after disagreements with the upper brass, and eventually found a new home in the PFL.

One fan remarked that Ngannou's appearance was evidence of how desperate he allegedly is to return to the UFC.

"He so badly wants back in"

Ad

Others began to fantasize about a bout between Ngannou and current UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall.

"The fact he was even let in the building is promising, lets get that Aspinall vs Ngannou bussin"

Some took the opportunity to taunt Joaquin Buckley, who faces 'The Nigerian Nightmare' in the main event of UFC Atlanta.

"Goodnight Buckley"

Another fan was simply shocked.

"Wearing UFC garb bruh what's happening here."

Ad

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to Francis Ngannou at the UFC Atlanta weigh-ins

Ngannou has spent most of his time outside of the UFC boxing, having faced the likes of Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, losing to both. He did, though, knock out Renan Ferreira in his lone PFL bout.

Ad

Francis Ngannou is interested in facing Jon Jones

A matchup between Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones was once a point of interest in the UFC. Unfortunately, negotiation woes that were first blamed on Jones, then later Ngannou led to nothing. Now, with talk of Ngannou's interest in returning to the UFC, 'The Predator' replied to Jones on X/Twitter with:

"You take care of the UFC, I'll take care of the PFL, and we'll finally find out who's the KING OF THE HEAVYWEIGHT."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Unfortunately for Ngannou, the desire for him to return to the UFC isn't matched by Dana White, who was dismissive of the notion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ricardo Viagem Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.



Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.



Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.



Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.