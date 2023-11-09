Francis Ngannou would've lost to Jon Jones in a "boring 5-rounder", claims UFC light heavyweight Anthony Smith

Francis Ngannou's UFC career came to an abrupt end earlier this year as he left the mixed martial arts promotion following a contract dispute. While he has exchanged words with current UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones on several occasions, the pair were unable to clash in the octagon due to the timing of 'Bones' return and 'The Predator's departure.

Former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith believes that Ngannou would not have been able to defeat Jones. Speaking to Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, 'Lionheart' stated:

"No. Jon's just too dynamic. It's not about can you outstrike Jon. It's can you not let Jon neutralize you. It's not about the wrestling. It's him neutralizing how good you are. He'll just go to where you're the best and he'll just neutralize that. He won't necessarily beat you there, but he'll just nil it and then you've got to try to hope that you're good enough everywhere else. He's very unique"

The No.8-ranked light heavyweight doubled down that he believes Jones would have won the bout before adding:

"I just don't think it would have been exciting. I think it would have been a boring five rounder. I think that Jon would have left there without a mark on his face, but Francis probably would've too."

Check out Anthony Smith's comments on Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones below:

While Jon Jones has been tested in his mixed martial arts career, he has fought some of the greatest fighters ever without being defeated. The only loss on his record came via disqualification in a bout that many felt should have been stopped far prior. Although Francis Ngannou would have presented a different type of test, the pair are unlikely to clash.

Will Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones ever happen?

Francis Ngannou's MMA return appears to be on hold after he found success against WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in his professional boxing debut. While the former UFC heavyweight champion and Jon Jones have expressed interest in a matchup with one another, it appears unlikely that fans will ever see them clash.

'The Predator' appears intent to continue boxing after his recent performance. If and when he returns to mixed martial arts, he is under contract with the PFL. Meanwhile, 'Bones' remains under contract with the UFC, who have expressed time and time again that they have no interest in cross promotion fights.

Although fans have clamored for the UFC to make an exception, such a move does not make sense from a business standpoint. While the bout is likely the biggest fight that could be made in the sport at the moment, fans shouldn't count on the pair ever facing off in the octagon.