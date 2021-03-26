Frank Mir has one condition for a trilogy fight with Brock Lesnar

Frank Mir is open to a trilogy fight with Brock Lesnar, but wants to compete against his old UFC foe in a boxing match, not an MMA fight.

In a recent interview with The Sun, Mir said that he was open to a rubber match with Lesnar in the boxing ring if he could get past Antonio Tarver, who Mir was scheduled to face in his boxing debut:

"I feel like it's unfinished business. We're 1-1 with each other, I'm sure people talk about me to him all the time... It's still 1-1, to me I would like to go in and settle it, just have that third run and have the rubber match. As of right now it doesn't look like it's coming through, but maybe if I'm successful April 17 we can do it as a boxing match with Triller, that would be fun," Frank Mir told The Sun.

However, Antonio Tarver was pulled from the bout after he failed to meet the Georgia Athletic and Entertainment Commission's criteria. He is set to be replaced by former IBF cruiserweight champion Steve Cunningham.

Brock Lesnar is a former amateur wrestler and Frank Mir is hailed as one of the greatest heavyweight Jiu-Jitsu artists in MMA. Mir told The Sun that he would prefer to fight Lesnar in a boxing match because there is always a possibility for MMA fights to become less-entertaining grappling contests. Boxing matches eliminate the grappling aspect of the sport and ensure action, according to Frank Mir.

"At least that way we guarantee somebody's getting hurt, there's always a fear if you make it a grappling match in MMA. Brock's last (MMA) fight (against Mark Hunt) was a snoozefest... It wasn't the most entertaining thing, and I like wrestling! At least with a boxing match it's pretty guaranteed someones getting hurt, there will be some blood," Frank Mir told The Sun.

The beef between Frank Mir and Brock Lesnar is one of the most heated heavyweight rivalries in UFC history

Frank Mir was seen as the ambassador of MMA when he fought pro-wrestling sensation Brock Lesnar in the latter's UFC debut at UFC 81 in 2008. Mir overcame Lesnar with a first-round submission win after getting taken down early.

Advertisement

Brock Lesnar went on to become UFC heavyweight champion two fights later. He brought a huge WWE fan base to the UFC and his rivalry with Mir quickly became a popular affair. Mir won the first fight after getting mauled by Lesnar on the mat. The manner of Mir's victory became the biggest narrative for the rematch, as both fighters engaged in a fierce back-and-forth in the lead-up.

The rematch between Frank Mir and Brock Lesnar took place at UFC 100, which was the highest-grossing UFC pay-per-view event until UFC 202 broke the record in 2016. Lesnar defeated Mir via second-round TKO after dominating the fight with ground-and-pound late on. The pair kept the beef alive after the fight and engaged in a brief verbal spat in the cage.

Advertisement

Brock Lesnar's retirement and Frank Mir's downward career trajectory following the rematch never allowed the rubber match to materialize. However, the memories of the heated rivalry are still fresh in old-school fans' minds. If the stars align and Brock Lesnar and Frank Mir meet in the boxing ring, it is undeniable that the fight will generate big numbers.