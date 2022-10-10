Frank Mir wants retirement fight to be headlined by daughter Bella Mir - "How many times is that going to happen in history?"

On a recent episode of Fight Night Flashbacks, posted on the Thiccc Boy YouTube channel, former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir revealed the plans for his retirement fight.

During the episode, the 42-year-old told former UFC athlete Brendan Schaub that he plans to have his retirement fight on the same card as his daughter Bella Mir:

"Next year I'm going to go ahead and fight again because actually, I want to fight in the same card as Bella. It's my last fight, she could headline the card, I could open it, you know what I mean, [that] type of thing. How many times is that going to happen in history."

The former champion added that unless something unpredictable happens, Bella Mir is going to be a future titleholder on MMA's biggest stage:

"Barring, you know what I mean, lightning strike, you know, car accident or something re***ded, Bella is the UFC champ [or a champ] in whatever league she wants to join."

Watch Frank Mir's interview with Brendan Schaub below:

The teenager is currently 3-0 as a professional mixed martial artist. 'Lady' clinched her professional debut win in 2020 at iKON Fighting Federation 2 against Danielle Winn via unanimous decision.

She then built a dominant run by finishing her next two opponents via first-round submissions.

Per Tapology, the 19-year-old is currently the No.19-ranked pound-for-pound fighter among active Mexican female fighters. She is also ranked No.32 among the 456 active Latina female fighters.

When Frank Mir said his daughter was holding off a career in UFC to pursue Olympic wrestling dreams

In a recent interview on Chris Van Vliet's YouTube channel, former UFC champion Frank Mir stated that his daughter has pressed pause on a possible career in the octagon in pursuit of Olympic wrestling glory.

Speaking on the podcast, the 45-year-old opined that she could get into the UFC right now if she really wanted it:

"If she wanted to be there right now, she could have been already, back in July... I just wanted to take our time... She wants to follow a college career. She is a national champion in wrestling, she is an all-American, four, five times over... She wants to really pursue wrestling in the Olympics one year."

Watch Mir's interview with Chris Van Vliet below:

The former fighter added that as of now, 'Lady' has finished fourth and sixth in the two years she participated in the world team trials.

