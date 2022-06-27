Watch: Frank Mir's daughter Bella Mir clinches submission win on UFC Fight Pass, improves to 3-0

UFC legend Franks Mir's daughter Bella Mir improved her pro mixed martial arts record to 3-0 by securing a submission win over Jessica Link this past weekend. The 19-year-old's third victory came at Xtream Fight Night 381.

In the fight, which was streamed on UFC Fight Pass, Mir finished Link with an armbar in the very first round. The fight took place on June 24 at the River Spirit Casino in Oklahoma.

In her post-fight interview, Mir said that she that was looking forward to raising the bar set by her father Frank Mir:

"I just want to say that I am going to be a bigger icon. My dad set the bar and I'm going to set it higher and that's my goal."

Bella Mir's previous professional mixed martial arts wins came in the iKon Fighting Federation in 2020. In her first pro bout, Mir clinched a unanimous decision win against Danielle Wynn. She followed up her impressive debut with a first-round submission victory against Alma Cespedes.

According to tapology.com, Bella Mir is currently ranked 47 out of 389 active Latino American women (pound-for-pound). The 19-year-old is also ranked 23 out of 184 active Mexican women fighters.

Frank Mir's UFC journey

Frank Mir's impressive UFC career pitched him against some of the best fighters of his generation. Mir won his maiden heavyweight title with the promotion just three years after starting his pro mixed martial arts journey.

Mir holds the record for the most submissions finishes in the promotion's heavyweight history. The 43-year-old also holds the record for the longest uninterrupted tenure with The Ultimate Fighting Championship, competing for the promotion for 16 years.

The American fighter clinched the heavyweight strap after a submission win over Tim Sylvia at UFC 48 in 2004. At the time of his title win, Mir was 8-1 in his pro MMA career.

Mir was later stripped of the title as he took a temporary break from competing owing to a motorcycle accident. After returning to the octagon in 2006, he registered two losses back-to-back.

The American later revived his career in 2008, with two back-to-back victories against WWE superstar Brock Lesnar and Antonio Nogueira. Despite winning the interim heavyweight strap against Nogueria in 2008, Mir never won the undisputed title again.

