Frank Warren reveals alternate bout for Anthony Joshua following Deontay Wilder upset

Frank Warren is down to see Anthony Joshua vs. Daniel Dubois next.

'AJ' returned to the boxing ring over the weekend in Saudi Arabia. In the main event of a high-profile DAZN pay-per-view event, Anthony Joshua faced Otto Wallin. 'All In' has been undefeated since a loss to Tyson Fury in 2019 and was expected to challenge the Brit.

Instead, Joshua smashed the Swede, winning by sixth-round stoppage. While a huge win, it wasn't a night for celebration. In the co-main event, Deontay Wilder suffered an upset loss to Joseph Parker by unanimous decision. In the process, likely derailing a bout between 'The Bronze Bomber' and Joshua, set for March.

Following Wilder's loss, Eddie Hearn confirmed plans to take Joshua in a different direction. While that "different direction" is likely an IBF title bout with Filip Hrgovic, Frank Warren has another idea in mind.

Speaking to TalkSport, the head of Queensbury Promotions showed interest in booking Joshua vs. Daniel Dubois. Like 'AJ', 'Dynamite' returned to the win column on Saturday against Jarrell Miller. In the interview, Warren stated:

"For me, [Dubois] could fight any of those guys in the top 10. Even AJ would be a good fight. I’d watch that all day long. I thought Daniel Dubois was brilliant. Absolutely magnificent. He proved to all his doubters that he does have heart in a tough, tough fight against a guy who is very good with his gamesmanship."

Deontay Wilder slams Anthony Joshua after upset loss

Deontay Wilder doesn't want to hear any talk of Anthony Joshua vs. Daniel Dubois.

The upset loss by 'The Bronze Bomber' is going to be a tough one to swallow, not only for himself but also for 'AJ' and Eddie Hearn. With the loss from Wilder, they're likely going to lose out on a massive payday.

Even if the bout proceeds in Saudi Arabia as planned for March, it will likely be far less profitable. Still, Wilder sees no reason why the fight shouldn't go on, as he stated in a recent interview with 78SportsTV.

There, Wilder rejected any talk of Joshua facing anyone but himself next. He stated:

“They really don’t want that fight. When I lost, did you see how happy he was coming out? I broke out laughing, I said, ‘That n***a’s happy as f***.’... March 9th, the fight still can go on. But this is a perfect way for them to get out.”

