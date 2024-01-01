Frank Warren teases next "big fight" to follow Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk

Frank Warren has big plans for Saudi Arabia following Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk.

The battle between 'The Gypsy King' and 'The Cat' is currently slated for February. The heavyweight title indication will be a historic one. There hasn't been an undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis, who accomplished the feat well over two decades ago.

That will hopefully change early this year in Saudi Arabia. Speaking in a recent interview with TalkSport, Queensbury Promotions' Warren discussed the event. There, he stated that he planned to announce several high-profile undercard bouts shortly.

However, Warren also has big plans for after Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk. Speaking in the interview, the promoter revealed plans for a "big fight" slated for March. Unsurprisingly, the event will take place in Saudi Arabia.

What that big fight could be is currently unknown. However, last month, Warren and Eddie Hearn committed to working together again following the success of the 'Day of Reckoning' card.

Speaking to TalkSport about future plans, Warren hinted:

"It’ll be very interesting, that’s for sure. It’ll be a big fight [in March]. This whole thing has been a game changer. That was the phrase I used from the beginning with Tyson vs [Francis] Ngannou. I just felt this was gonna lead to something special, and the last show was special."

What could Frank Warren be alluding to? Potential fights following Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk

Frank Warren's comments about a potential March card lineup come with a lot of other recent talk.

Last month's 'Day of Reckoning' card was famously supposed to lead Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder. All the two men had to do was win on fight night. 'AJ' made good on his end of the deal, scoring a stoppage win over Otto Wallin.

However, 'The Bronze Bomber' was instead dominated by Joseph Parker in the co-main. With that, Wilder's planned March bout against Joshua went up in smoke. Despite both men expressing interest in the heavyweight clash following the event, Eddie Hearn has revealed other plans.

Since the card, the head of Matchroom has revealed that he plans to take 'AJ' in a different direction. In recent weeks, Hearn has revealed interest in booking Joshua against names such as Filip Hrogvic, Francis Ngannou, and Zhilei Zhang.

It's worth noting that the last of which is currently promoted by one Frank Warren. With Hearn stating that Joshua's return is still planned for March, that could be the bout the Queensbury executive was hinting at.

Expand Tweet