"It's a legacy fight" - Frankie Edgar names fellow UFC legend Dominick Cruz as his preferred opponent for retirement fight at MSG

The end of Frankie Edgar's MMA career is near. The former UFC lightweight champion has announced his next fight will be his last. If 'The Answer' has a choice, he would like to end his career against Dominick Cruz at Madison Square Garden in November.

Edgar has had a legendary career that most new MMA fans probably won't appreciate. During an interview with ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto, Edgar had this to say about how he wants to end his career:

"I think it's more of a legacy fight. I know he has a fight coming up and everything and who knows how it could happen, it could go down, but I think Dominick Cruz. He was a champion at 135 when I was the champion at 155. Still both pretty much at the top of the division. I think that could be an interesting fight."

Earlier in the conversation, Edgar was asked about potentially fighting his retirement fight at Madison Square Garden and had this to say:

"I think that would be cool. That would be a cool send-off."

Cruz may not be an option considering he's still eying a title shot if he beats Marlon Vera in August. That said, a legend like Edgar deserves to go out against whoever he wants. Madison Square Garden in November seems perfect for his last fight.

Watch Frankie Edgar's interview with Brett Okamoto below:

Frankie Edgar says he's been 'kicking around' the idea of retiring since his last loss

Edgar's last two losses against Cory Sandhagen and Marlon Vera have been brutally scary. At 40 years old, it's hard not to consider retirement after a long career of grueling fights.

During the same interview, 'The Answer' had this to say about considering retirement:

"I've been kinda kicking around the idea of retirement after my last fight. Last couple of fights obviously didn't go the way I wanted to. If I'm being honest, I'd fight forever but that's kinda selfish to my family."

Born in Toms River, New Jersey, 'The Answer' was underestimated until he knocked the door down by beating BJ Penn twice to become champion and then defending against Gray Maynard in the last two fights of their unforgettable trilogy. It'll be a sad day when he retires, but Edgar will go down as a legend.

