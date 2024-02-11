"Fraud checked" - MMA X reacts to Jack Hermansson stopping the Joe Pyfer "hype train" with clinical decision win at UFC Vegas 86

UFC Vegas 86 resulted in middleweight contender Jack Hermansson returning to the win column after a long break.

After being out of action for over a year, 'The Joker' made a comeback to the octagon and took on Joe Pyfer in a five-round main event on Feb. 10. The bout took place at the UFC APEX Facility in Paradise, Nevada.

Pyfer had a good start and got the better of Hermansson in the first two rounds. But 'The Joker' bounced back and started to outclass his opponent in the later part of the fight. The fight went the full five-round distance and Hermansson emerged victorious via unanimous decision. All three judges scored the contest 48-47 in favor of the 35-year-old.

MMA fans and fighters had various reactions to the middleweight fight and they expressed them on 'X'.

UFC athlete Chris Curtis spoke about the difficulty of a five-round fight and showered praise on both Hermansson and Pyfer.

"I've said it a thousand times, losing a round means nothing. And 5 round fights are a whole different monster. Way to go Jack, veteran performance, and Pyfer has nothing to be ashamed of. Big step up and he performed admirably."

Derek Brunson spoke about the change in the level of competition a fighter can face once they enter the top 10 rankings of a division.

"It’s a different ball game when you get inside that top 10. I fought over a decade inside the TOP 10 . Not many can say they have , Even past champs . A lot have reached the high and faded big, then lose 8 in a row like Johnny Hendricks! Joe will learn from this!"

One individual shared that it was Hermansson's experience that helped him take home the victory.

"Experience won this fight."

Another fan shared a humorous take on the fight by posting the GIF below:

Expand Tweet

Check out a compilation of some of the reactions to Jack Hermansson vs. Joe Pyfer below:

MMA world reacts to Jack Hermansson vs. Joe Pyfer