FREE FULL FIGHT: Allycia Hellen Rodrigues stuns Stamp Fairtex to claim atomweight Muay Thai throne

Before Allycia Hellen Rodrigues challenges ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell for two-division glory in September, let's rewatch her ferocious debut performance against Stamp Fairtex at ONE: A New Breed.

Rodrigues was a relatively unknown name when she challenged then-ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Stamp Fairtex, but all that came to an end when she defeated Stamp in front of the her home crowd, to claim the coveted world title.

Both women put on an extraordinary performance from start to end. They were neck-and-neck for the first three rounds, but by round four, Stamp was looking the worse for wear.

Rodrigues’ counters were landing with the same precision and power as they did in the earlier rounds. Although Stamp put on a good fight, the Brazilian standout secured the majority decision to win the Muay Thai belt.

Rewatch the full free fight below:

Now, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is headed to another world title clash this year to face undefeated strawweight Muay Thai queen Smilla Sundell at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham.

The anticipated world title brawl could see the Brazilian scoring her second belt if she successfully dethrones her Swedish opposition.

The fighter has grown confident in her abilities to become an undisputed two-division champ, after unifying her atomweight belt against former ONE interim Muay Thai world champion Janet Todd this March.

However, Sundell is no picnic. She will push Rodrigues for five rounds if necessary to defend her world title. So, expect nothing but violence to come out of these two women as they work against time to make an impact on the global stage.

ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham will be broadcast live from Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, September 29. Live streaming will be available for free on Amazon Prime Video for North American subscribers.