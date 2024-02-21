FREE FULL FIGHT: Anatoly Malykhin unleashes monstrous power in skull-crushing knockout of Amir Aliakbari

Modern heavyweight fighters are arguably the most intriguing athletes to study. Some of the feats that they are pulling off during a bout might be hard to fathom for some fans, and Anatoly Malykhin is one such freak of nature.

The reigning ONE heavyweight and light heavyweight MMA world champion has been a popular figure among fans for his charming personality and charisma on the mic, while also showcasing some of the best boxing in the MMA world today.

A lifetime heavyweight fighter, ‘Sladkiy’ made his ONE Championship debut in 2021 and it was his second bout that forced fans to pay attention to him and his stellar boxing skills.

At ONE: Revolution, Malykhin took on Amir Aliakbari - an Iranian fighter with extensive MMA experience that includes a fight against the legendary Mirko Cro Cop.

With a decorated Greco-Roman Wrestling background to his name, Aliakbari was expected to hand Malykhin his first pro defeat when the pair fought at ONE: Revolution.

However, it was Malykhin’s slick boxing, combined with his superb footwork, that sent Aliakbari crashing to the mat thanks to a three-punch combo.

Anatoly Malykhin meets heated rival on March 1

He would go on to ride the wave of momentum that he generated for himself to become a two-division ONE world champion. He will have the chance for a third when he fights Reinier de Ridder for the ONE middleweight MMA world championship.

It all goes down at ONE 166 inside the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar on March 1 with it marking Malykhin’s first-ever fight in middleweight and is preparing for it by reliving their first clash back in 2022.

ONE 166 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.