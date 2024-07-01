FREE FULL FIGHT: Danielle Kelly climbs the mountaintop in tense world title win over old nemesis Jessa Khan in Singapore

Submission grappling has become a big attraction for combat sports fans thanks to ONE Championship's efforts, and Danielle Kelly has led the charge in the promotion's women's division.

The Philadelphia, Pennsylvania native competed for the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world championship in September 2023 against longtime rival Jessa Khan, who had defeated her three years prior during their time under Who's Number One (WNO).

With an opportunity to become the first-ever female submission grappling champion in ONE history hanging in the balance, Kelly made sure that it was going to be her as she dominated her Cambodian-American adversary.

Rewatch their heated 10-minute encounter as posted on ONE Championship's YouTube channel below.

Prior to the contest, Kelly stated that her ONE world title tilt with Khan was going to be a high-octane encounter, and both world-class competitors surely lived up to that billing.

That victory pushed Kelly's ONE Championship record to three wins and a draw while also being awarded two $50,000 performance of the night bonuses in that span.

Danielle Kelly to defend ONE world title at ONE Fight Night 24

The 28-year-old will return to the Circle on August 2 at ONE Fight Night 24 where she will put her atomweight submission grappling world championship on the line against Brazilian star Mayssa Bastos.

This is happening inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, where reigning world champion Danielle Kelly is raring to prove that her reign will last.

However, Bastos is coming off an impressive unanimous decision win over Kanae Yamada in her promotional debut this past March at ONE Fight Night 20 and looks to add the ONE atomweight submission grappling world title to her collection that already includes nine IBJJF world titles.

ONE Fight Night 24 will air live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

