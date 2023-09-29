Danielle Kelly on Jessa Khan rematch: “It’s going to be fast and furious”

At ONE Fight Night 14, Danielle Kelly will finally accomplish her dream of competing at the upper echelons of a fight card.

On September 29, ONE Championship is set to showcase some of the best female martial artists on the roster with three world championship contests.

Alongside the representatives of MMA and Muay Thai, Kelly will look to represent submission grappling when she competes for the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world championship.

Meeting Jessa Khan at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, this contest is a rematch that is long in the making after their first match back in 2021 where Khan emerged victorious.

As Kelly looks to continue growing the sport, she knows that putting on exciting contests is just as important when it comes to strengthening submission grappling on the martial arts map.

Fortunately for her, the 27-year-old believes that she has the perfect opponent for this huge stage that they have been given.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post on YouTube, Danielle Kelly spoke about trying to steal the show on September 29 with a match-up that is sure to produce an exciting contest.

The New Jersey native said:

“Expectations? Yeah. I’m gonna submit Jessa Khan. I expect this to be an exciting match. I feel like our match is going to be the most exciting one. There’s gonna be a lot of good fights on the card, secondly, I think Stamp versus Ham will also be a very exciting fight between two talented girls.

“But me and Jessa are pretty technical, pretty exciting, and we’re small, so it’s going to be really really cool. It’s going to be fast and furious.”

Watch the full interview below:

Above all else, the Silver Fox BJJ student will finally look to join the likes of Kade Ruotolo and Mikey Musumeci as submission grappling world champions under the ONE banner.

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.