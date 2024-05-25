FREE FULL FIGHT: Denis Puric and Tagir Khalilov put on an absolute insanity in Singapore Muay Thai brawl 

It's not every day that you see a 39-year-old veteran humble a young and ambitious striker like Denis Puric did against Tagir Khalilov at ONE 161. 'The Bosnian Menace' pushed the pace from the start, using some great offense to catch the Russians' attention.

After spending the first minute and a half throwing bombs, Puric showcased the debilitating consequences of his power when he scored the first knockdown with a vicious left hook. Although Khalilov complained to the referee that it wasn't much of a knockdown, he was motivated to pick up the pace in the next two rounds.

After that, both men entered into a wild and exciting exchange which tested their endurance as well as their durability. But it was Puric who came out on top with the unanimous decision.

Before Denis Puric thrills the stadium again with his aggressive fighting style against ONE flyweight Muay Thai King Rodtang Jirmuangnon, rewatch his insane brawl with Tagir Khalilov below:

Watch Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Denis Puric in a flyweight kickboxing scrap inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand on Friday, June 7.

ONE 167 will be available to stream live and for free in North America with an active Prime Video subscription.

"I'm gonna make a fool out of him" - Denis Puric is extremely confident that he'll bring the heat against Thai superstar 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Denis Puric might be the only guy on the planet who believes with certainty that he will make a fool out of Rodtang when the fight at ONE 167.

His attitude may be borderline arrogant, but quite frankly, he doesn't care. He looks forward to testing Rodtang's legendary power with his own, as well as the Thai man's ability to keep up with the pace past the first round.

Sharing his thoughts about what he thinks about a Rodtang vs Puric mash-up, 'The Bosnian Menace' told ONE:

"I'm excited, that's all I'm saying. I didn't mind it when I learned it was kickboxing, three rounds. Buddy, I'm gonna make a fool out of him."