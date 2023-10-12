FREE FULL FIGHT: Fabricio Andrade showcases cunning grappling in submission win over Mark Abelardo

There was no such thing as having the jitters when Fabricio Andrade made his ONE Championship debut three years ago.

The former Muay Thai striker and kickboxer left the regional scene in July 2020 to join the largest martial arts organization in the world, to face seasoned MMA fighter Mark Abelardo at ONE: No Surrender.

Coming in with an incredible skill level, Andrade proved he was a star in the making when he finished the Filipino-Kiwi fighter via submission in the second round.

The shock value that he brought with the win, generated a flow of excitement from the fans inside the stadium as they cheered for him from the stands.

It wouldn’t be the first time that Andrade would captivate our attention - nor the last- in the way that he did against Abelardo. With an astonishing MMA record of six straight wins and zero losses in the promotion, the ONE bantamweight MMA world champion is en route to becoming one of the greatest 145-pounders on the planet.

Before Fabricio Andrade puts his undefeated record on the line against fellow champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty on November 3 at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video, watch 'Wonderboy’s debut fight against Mark Abelardo below:

The highly anticipated ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title clash between Andrade and Haggerty is the type of striking showdown that every fan wants to see.

Haggerty, for his part, returns to the stage for the second time this year following an epic battle against Nong-O Hama for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

The two traded leather and put on a show but the intensity rose in the stadium when Haggerty pulled off the impossible. He defeated the long-reigning world champion by knockout to capture the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai belt.

Andrade similarly found success with another rumbling knockout to claim the vacant ONE bantamweight MMA world championship against rival John Lineker at ONE Fight Night 7 in Thailand.

As November 3 comes upon us, both champions will have the opportunity to make history again and become two-sport world champions.

ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade goes down at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will be available to stream in Canada and the U.S. on Friday, November 3 on Amazon Prime Video.