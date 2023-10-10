“This fight gonna be bonkers” - Fans cannot wait for Jonathan Haggerty-Fabricio Andrade super fight

Fans are ecstatic about the fast-approaching super-fight between Jonathan Haggerty and Fabricio Andrade.

On November 3, ONE Championship will return to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for ONE Fight Night 16. In the main event, Haggerty and Andrade look to extend their legacy by adding the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title to their collection.

Regardless of who wins, someone will join the exclusive two-sport world champion club. Both fighters were recently crowned ONE gold, with Andrade claiming the bantamweight MMA throne and Haggerty becoming the Muay Thai king in the same division.

Last week, the two world champions came face-to-face during ONE Fight Night 15 for an intense faceoff. The video was posted to ONE’s Instagram page with the caption saying:

“Fabricio Andrade and Jonathan Haggerty butt heads a month out from their main event scrap at ONE Fight Night 16! ⚔️ @fabricioandrade1 @jhaggerty_”

Fans filled the comment section with excitement for the must-see matchup, including the following people:

“How are they aggressive and humble at the same time 💀”

“This fight gonna be BONKERS! they finna throw down in the ring 😂😮🔥”

“the general will humble him”

“Wonderboy baby, you heard it here first”

“Andrade gonna show he’s a different level of Monster 🇧🇷🦾👿”

“Haggerty by raging demon.”

In February of this year, Fabricio Andrade fought John Lineker in a rematch for the vacant ONE bantamweight MMA world title. Four months prior, Andrade seemed to be taking over the fight before landing an illegal knee to the groin, leading to a no-contest.

This time around, ‘Wonder Boy’ wouldn’t be denied as he battered Lineker before securing a fourth-round TKO.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Haggerty left the flyweight Muay Thai division, where he was previously the Muay Thai world champion, to pursue bantamweight gold. On April 21, ‘The General’ shocked the world by dethroning Nong-O Hama in the first round to become the bantamweight Muay Thai king.

Jonathan Haggerty vs. Fabricio Andrade is expected to be one of the most action-packed fights of the year. The champion vs. champion matchup and the rest of ONE Fight Night 16 can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.