FREE FULL FIGHT: Felipe Lobo goes to war against Muay Thai veteran Rodlek in Singapore

Brazilian standout Felipe Lobo will have the opportunity to claim his first ONE world championship on Friday, February 16.

Emanating from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, ONE Fight Night 19 will deliver a long-awaited clash between two of Muay Thai’s most explosive bantamweights. Reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty puts his crown in the art of eight limbs on the line against Lobo in the evening’s anticipated main event.

Felipe Lobo earned his shot at Haggerty’s bantamweight Muay Thai world title with a sensational third-round KO of Saemapetch Fairtex in his last outing.

But before he heads to The Land of Smiles, ONE Championship is looking back at another one of Lobo’s impressive performances Circle — his 2021 clash with Thai veteran Rodlek PK Saenchai.

“Before #3-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender Felipe Lobo challenges two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty for the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title at ONE Fight Night 19 on February 16, relive his three-round thriller with Thai striker Rodlek in 2021!”

Felipe Lobo knows just how dangerous Jonathan Haggerty is

Felipe Lobo will be facing the toughest test of his career when he steps inside the ring with two-sport titleholder Jonathan Haggerty. ‘The General’ will return to the Mecca of Muay Thai riding an impressive five-fight win streak, including highlight-reel-worthy knockouts of combat sports legend Nong-O Hama and reigning ONE bantamweight MMA king Fabricio Andrade.

“He knows how to use his boxing very well,” Lobo said in an interview with ONE Championship. “He moves forward all the time and kicks very well. Furthermore, he has good feints that I need to pay attention to so as not to be surprised. But I believe his strong point is his speed. He moves very well.”

Who comes out on top when the ‘Demolition Man’ challenges ‘The General’ for 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold on martial arts’ biggest global stage?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo live and for free in U.S. primetime on February 16.