FREE FULL FIGHT: Filipino-American star Jackie Buntan dominates Thai phenom ‘Wondergirl’ in stellar ONE debut

Becoming a popular combat sports star means that an athlete must be willing to take on all challenges at any level, and such an opportunity is something that all young fighters are looking for.

In the case of Filipino-American star Jackie Buntan, her moment to shine came in her ONE Championship debut back in February 2021.

On that date, Buntan faced Nat Jaroonsak - a fellow blue-chip prospect who was bringing with her a two-fight winning streak that saw her dispatch both Brooke Farrell and KC Carlos with ease.

Buntan was no slouch herself as she had quite the decorated career on the amateur Muay Thai circuit with accolades such as the IKF California Women’s Featherweight Championship and the WCK Muay Thai Full Rules Championship under her belt.

Despite the bout marking her pro debut as well, Buntan stepped on the plate and knocked it out of the park by producing a unanimous decision win that also featured her sending ‘Wondergirl’ crashing to the canvas with a well-timed counter left hook late in round one.

Jackie Buntan headed for striking showcase on March 8

Though Jackie Buntan would suffer her first professional defeat at the hands of Smilla Sundell in April 2022, she bounced back mightily with a two-fight winning streak headlined by her first-ever career knockout over Diandra Martin last May.

Buntan's growth in the combat sports game will see her face another veteran of the Muay Thai scene when she takes on Martine Michieletto at ONE Fight Night 20 on Friday, March 8, inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand.

Buntan wants to leave no doubt when she enters the ONE Circle against Michieletto, and the Team Boxing Works product is looking as sharp as ever in training camp.

ONE Fight Night 20 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.