FREE FULL FIGHT: Filipino star Jeremy Miado’s incredible knockout finish of three-sport phenom Danial Williams

Filipino knockout artist Jeremy Miado looks to snap a two-fight losing skid when he steps back inside the Circle at ONE 166 on Friday night.

Emanating from the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar, ONE Championship fans in attendance and those watching around the world will bear witness to one of the biggest combat sports events of the year.

In addition to three massive championship clashes, ONE 166 will also see some of the promotion’s brightest stars back on martial arts’ biggest global stage. In a strawweight bout that could have world title implications, Jeremy Miado will meet Japanese standout Keito Yamakita.

‘The Jaguar’ goes into the contest with an impressive 100% finish rate with six knockouts under the ONE banner, including a vicious third-round finish of three-sport superstar Danial Williams in his last victory.

“Before Filipino MMA star Jeremy Miado returns to action against Japanese warrior Keito Yamakita at ONE 166: Qatar on March 1, relive his savage finish of Thai-Aussie sensation Danial Williams in 2022!”

Jeremy Miado is determined to get back into the win column at ONE 166

With four consecutive wins by KO against some of the toughest names in the division, including Lito Adiwang and the aforementioned Danial Williams, Jeremy Miado appeared to be on his way to a showdown with reigning ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks.

Unfortunately, losses in his last two appearances have pushed those plans back a bit. However, all of this can change with a strong showing against Keito Yamakita.

‘Pocket Monk’ will make his third appearance for the promotion after splitting his first two fights, defeating Alex Silva in his debut, but coming up short against Bokang Musanyane at ONE 165 in January.

Yamakita makes the quick turnaround in hopes of improving his standings in the stacked strawweight division. Will the risk pay off, or will ‘The Jaguar’ hand him a second straight loss?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE 166: Qatar live and for free on Friday, March 1.