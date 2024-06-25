FREE FULL FIGHT: Flyweight kickboxing king Superlek's brutal beatdown of Russian star Tagir Khalilov in Bangkok

In July 2023, reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 was matched with streaking Tagir Khalilov in a catchweight bout at ONE Fight Night 12 inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The full fight of this incredible performance by Superlek was reposted by ONE Championship on their YouTube channel with the description:

"ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion Superlek put his striking arsenal on full display against Russian ace Tagir Khalilov in their catchweight Muay Thai showdown at ONE Fight Night 12! Can "The Kicking Machine" do the same to Thai superstar Kongthoranee at ONE Friday Fights 68?"

Trending

When the fight commenced, 'The Kicking Machine's strategy was very clear: limit the movement of 'Samingpri' through his leg kicks and inflict more damage via his step-through elbows. These were very evident in the first three minutes of the match, as Khalilov was busted open with a massive cut on his forehead.

After picking up the momentum from the first round, Superlek's avalanche of attack continued as he floored Khalilov in under a minute in the second round before he fired multiple unanswered solid elbow strikes to force the referee to stop the match in his favor via TKO finish.

Superlek scheduled to meet the tough challenge of Kongthoranee Sor Sommai on June 28 at ONE Friday Fights 68

Following that triumph over Khalilov, Superlek added two more massive wins to his record by beating ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru Segawa in his next two fights. Now, he is aiming to extend his win streak to 10 as he faces fellow Thai star Kongthoranee Sor Sommai.

Superlek and Kongthoranee will co-headline the loaded ONE Friday Fights 68 card on June 28 inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Superlek will try to use this fight to build momentum in his quest for two-sport and two-division supremacy on Sept. 6 at ONE 168: Denver, where he will challenge Jonathan Haggerty for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

ONE 168: Denver goes down at Ball Arena in Colorado. Tickets for the event are available at Ticketmaster.