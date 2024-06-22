WATCH: Superlek ignores the ball, jokingly goes at it with Thai legend Saenchai in exhibition football match

Reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 is always on point with his Muay Thai game because he practices his signature kicks even on the pitch.

In a recent video that ONE Championship reposted on their Instagram account, Superlek was seen exchanging light kicks with Thai legend Saenchai during an exhibition match. It was a throwback video, and they wrote the video's caption:

"No teeps, please 😂 Can Superlek shut down Kongthoranee at ONE Friday Fights 68 and then dethrone Jonathan Haggerty at ONE 168: Denver? @superlek789"

The video even became funnier when 'The Kicking Machine' ignored his football teammates and still went after Saenchai to land one final kick against him.

Superlek is coming off a successful defense of his 26-pound golden belt against the challenge of Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa in January 2024 at ONE 165 with a masterful unanimous decision victory to retain his status as the best kickboxer in the division and spoil the party in Tokyo.

Superek Kiatmoo9 to face Kongthoranee and Jonathan Haggerty on June 28 and September 6, respectively

Following his latest world title triumph, Superlek was booked by the world's largest martial arts organization for two top-flight fights in the next four months. First, he will go up against fellow Thai athlete Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in the co-headliner of ONE Friday Fights 68 on June 28. The two will exchange hands in a flyweight Muay Thai bout inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Then, the Kiatmoo9 Gym representative moves up in the bantamweight division to challenge the reign of reigning divisional king Jonathan Haggerty on September 6 at ONE 168: Denver, which will go down inside the Ball Arena in Colorado.

ONE Friday Fights 68 is available for free on ONE Championship's digital platforms.

Also, ONE 168: Denver is ONE Championship's first live event in the United States this year. It will take place inside the Ball Arena in Colorado.