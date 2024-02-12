FREE FULL FIGHT: Indian monster Arjan Bhullar ends Brandon Vera’s years-long reign atop ONE’s heavyweight MMA class

ONE Championship has showcased some of the best athletes that the combat sports world has to offer, and when it comes to the big guys, they can put on breathtaking performances as well.

Back in April 2021, Arjan Bhullar got the opportunity of a lifetime as he went toe-to-toe with Filipino-American star and then-reigning ONE heavyweight MMA world champion Brandon Vera.

Up to that point, ‘The Truth’ has been an unstoppable force of nature as he ran roughshod through the heavyweight division, claiming the ONE heavyweight MMA world championship by knockout against Paul Cheng and defending it twice.

The Indian star himself had just come off a dominant unanimous decision win against Mauro Cerilli in his promotional debut and was later booked to fight Vera.

Instead of an even matchup that many were expecting, it was an extremely lopsided one. ‘Singh’ Bhullar went all in on his wrestling to neutralize Vera’s stand-up, eventually defeating him by TKO after a relentless ground-and-pound attack in round two.

Relive the full fight below:

Arjan Bhullar to face heavyweight star at ONE 166

After being dethroned by Anatoly Malykhin, Bhullar’s road to redemption will see him take on fellow knockout artist Amir Aliakbari at ONE 166 inside the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar on March 1.

The Iranian heavyweight will have no shortage of excitement when he tangles with Bhullar after pulling off TKO wins against Cerilli and Vera on back-to-back occasions. He then displayed his power against Dustin Joynson, forcing him to tap out to strikes.

With power oozing from both fighters, Bhullar-Aliakbari is more likely than not to end in a finish, and the only question being who goes to sleep first.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE 166 from your location.