Look back at Arjan Bhullar’s dominant ONE debut against Mauro Cerilli

ONE Championship shared throwback footage of Arjan Bhullar’s promotional debut.

In October 2019, Bhullar fought under the ONE banner for the first time at ONE: Century Part II. ‘Singh’ was matched up with Mauro Cerilli, who was coming off a first-round knockout win at the time. After the fifteen-minute limit expired, Bhullar emerged victorious by unanimous decision.

ONE recently re-shared video of the entire fight on YouTube with the caption saying:

“Before heavyweight king Arjan Bhullar faces off against interim titleholder Anatoly Malykhin in a ONE Heavyweight World Title unification bout on June 23 at ONE Friday Fight 22, relive his impressive showing against Italian heavyweight Mauro Cerilli in 2019!”

Watch the full fight below:

Arjan Bhullar’s win against Mauro Cerilli led to a heavyweight world title shot in May 2021. Bhullar capitalized on the opportunity and defeated Brandon Vera with a first-round TKO to become the heavyweight world champion.

Since defeating Vera, the 37-year-old hasn’t defended his throne due to multiple injuries and other unfortunate circumstances. On June 23, Bhullar is scheduled to make his long-awaited ONE Championship return in a unification bout against interim world title holder Anatoly Malykhin, which has been re-scheduled twice.

Malykhin defeated Kirill Grishenko in February 2022 to claim the ONE interim heavyweight world title. Ten months later, he added to his impressive resume by defeating Reinier de Ridder for the ONE light heavyweight world championship. ‘Sladkiy’ now plans to become an undisputed two-division world champion.

Arjan Bhullar vs. Anatoly Malykhin is scheduled to headline the first half of ONE Friday Fights 22. The event goes down inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

