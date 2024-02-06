FREE FULL FIGHT: Indian star Arjan Bhullar captures ONE debut win in heavyweight monster mash versus Mauro Cerilli

Former ONE heavyweight MMA world champion Arjan Bhullar returns to the Circle on March 1 when ONE Championship heads to Qatar.

Emanating from Lusail Sports Arena, ONE 166 will feature a loaded lineup, including several massive world title fights and the return of former heavyweight MMA kingpin Arjan Bhullar. Ready to bounce back from his third-round knockout loss to Anatoly Malykhin in June, ‘Singh’ will look to climb back into the world title picture as he meets streaking Iranian standout Amir Aliakbari.

But first, ONE Championship is looking back at Bhullar’s memorable ONE debut in October 2019 against ‘The Hammer’ Mauro Cerilli.

“Before former ONE Heavyweight MMA World Champion Arjan Bhullar returns to action against Iranian powerhouse Amir Aliakbari at ONE 166: Qatar on March 1, relive his three-round scrap with Italian beast Mauro Cerilli in 2019!”

Following his win over Cerilli, Bhullar would move on to dethrone heavyweight legend Brandon Vera to claim the ONE heavyweight MMA crown with a brutal second-round KO against ‘The Truth’ at ONE: Dangal.

Arjan Bhullar will have his hands full against Amir Aliakbari

Making his first appearance of 2024, Arjan Bhullar will face an incredibly tough test when he meets one of the hottest heavyweights in the fight game today, Amir Aliakbari. The former UWW Greco-Roman Wrestling world champion struggled in his first two appearances with the promotion, losing back-to-back bouts against Kang Ji Won and Anatoly Malykhin.

Since then, he has earned three straight finishes against Cerilli, Vera, and most recently, Dustin Joynson. Following his win over Joynson at ONE Fight Night 12, Aliakbari called for a rematch with current two-division ONE world champion, Anatoly Malykhin.

He may very well get his wish, but he’ll have to go through Arjan Bhullar to get it.

ONE 166: Qatar airs live on Friday, March 1, via global pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.