Arjan Bhullar recalls dominant win over ‘dangerous’ Brandon Vera

Arjan Bhullar believes Brandon Vera, the man he defeated to capture the ONE heavyweight world title more than two years ago, was far more dangerous than his ONE Friday Fights 22 opponent, Anatoly Malykhin.

Bhullar’s second-round knockout of Vera at ONE: Dangal in May 2021 was an undeniably impressive moment for the American Kickboxing Product. Unfortunately, ‘Singh’ was never able to capitalize on the hype as he is yet to defend his world title, sitting on the sidelines for more than 750 days.

That unfavorable streak will come to an end this Friday (June 23) as Arjan Bhullar makes his return to the ONE Championship ring for a long-awaited world title unification bout with the man that has been holding down the fort in his absence, Anatoly Malykhin.

The Russian juggernaut has established himself as one of the most impressive heavyweights in the world over the last year, improving his record to 12-0 with a 100% finish rate inside the Circle and two ONE world titles wrapped around his waist.

But if you ask Arjan Bhullar, the man he took the world title from was far more dangerous than the one he is scheduled to meet at ONE Friday Fights 22.

“So if you're talking danger, Brandon had significantly more danger if you look at his resume, and he wasn't able to do anything to me,” Bhullar told the South China Morning Post. Yes, he had more losses. But he also had more fights and more experience and all of that.”

Brandon Vera ultimately retired from the sport in 2022 after suffering a first-round knockout at the hands of Amir Aliakbari. He went 16-10 in the sport and ended his iconic run with three straight losses inside the Circle, including his 2021 defeat at the hands of Arjan Bhullar.

Fans in North America can catch all the action at ONE Friday Fights 22 live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel on June 23.

