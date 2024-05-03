FREE FULL FIGHT: Japanese phenom Itsuki Hirata’s methodical breakdown of Chinese star Lin Heqin in atomweight MMA duel

Itsuki Hirata's methodical beatdown of 'Fighting Sister' Lin Heqin still stands out as one of her most impressive performances to date under the ONE Championship banner.

After earning a series of impressive wins against the likes of Rika Ishige, Nyrene Crowley, and Alyse Andeson, 'Android 18' faced her toughest test to date against Heqin at the promotion's inaugural Prime Video event in August 2022.

There, Hirata showed her technical side, outworking Heqin through three rounds to earn a decisive unanimous decision.

Ahead of Hirata's highly anticipated return to the Circle on June 7, ONE Championship is looking back at her stellar performance against Lin Heqin.

"Before Japanese sensation Itsuki Hirata squares off with Brazilian star Victoria Souza in an atomweight MMA showdown at ONE 167 on Prime Video, relive her heated three-round scrap with Chinese ace Lin Heqin at ONE on Prime Video 1 in 2022!"

Unfortunately, Hirata's victory over Heqin represents the last time she saw her hand raised inside the Circle — something she plans to change this summer when she heads to Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Itsuki Hirata determined to snap her two-fight losing skid at ONE 167

On Friday, June 7, ONE 167 will emanate from The Land of Smiles and feature a massive lineup with some of the promotion's biggest names like Stamp Fairtex, Rodtang, Tawanchai, Mikey Musumeci, Kade Ruotolo and Liam Harrison.

Included in that list will be Itsuki Hirata, who is looking for her first win in nearly two years when she meets Brazilian fighter Victoria Souza.

Souza will be making her fourth appearance inside the Circle after going 1-2 in her first three outings under the ONE banner.

'Vick' suffered losses against the late Victoria Lee and Noelle Grandjean, but between those defeats, she earned a solid decision W against Linda Darrow at ONE Fight Night 7.

Which fighter climbs back into the win column?

ONE Championship fans in the United States can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.