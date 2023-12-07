ONE Championship fans have been blessed through the years with a ton of headline-making fights bannered by some of the promotion’s most recognizable stars and one of the biggest matchups in recent memory is that of ‘Smokin’’ Jo Nattawut battling ONE featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

Tawanchai was originally scheduled to defend his world title against Superbon Singha Mawynn this past October at ONE Fight Night 15, but the latter was forced off the card due to a leg injury and Nattawut stepped in.

With only a month’s worth of training camp under his belt, Nattawut was the underdog for the kickboxing bout, though he did not fight like one.

Pushing the pace repeatedly and peppering Tawanchai with leg kicks to set up his combinations, Nattawut took the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion to his absolute limit as the fans went oohing and aahing throughout.

Despite a spirited effort from Nattawut, Tawanchai did just enough to escape the bout with another marquee victory under his belt and fans had their say in the comments section:

‘It was a draw tbh. Jo was going hard and landing kicks as Tawanchai did. I feel like a rematch would be good.’

‘That was a close fight’

‘Was it a split decision or unanimous? Could have gone either way.'

Jo Nattawut’s next assignment

Despite leaving the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with a loss, Nattawut will have another opportunity to regain his momentum this Friday, December 8 at ONE Fight Night 17 against promotional newcomer Luke Lessei.

Lessei, who trained heavily with his father during his formative years, will have the opportunity of a lifetime as he faces a legend of the sport.

Even though Nattawut will bring his trademark knockout power to the contest, the Dubuque, Iowa native is unfazed about it and will look to cement his spot in the promotion with a statement victory over the Thai megastar.

ONE Fight Night 17 goes down at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will air live on US Primetime free for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America.