FREE FULL FIGHT: Johan Ghazali is a calculated knockout machine in nasty finish of tough Russian foe in Bangkok

Blue-chip Muay Thai fighter Johan Ghazali earned his way into ONE Championship's main roster following a stellar four-fight winning streak in the ONE Friday Fights circuit. In October 2023, he proved why he deserved to receive a six-figure contract.

After producing two knockouts in his three previous victories, 'Jojo' was matched up with the tough Temirlan Bekmurzaev at ONE Friday Fights 36. Ghazali banked on his now-signature all-out offense to keep the Russian standout on the back foot.

Ghazali and Bekmurzaev had a fiery showing in the opening round of their battle, though the former got the better of most of the exchanges owing to his aggression. Sensing a knockout was possible late in round two, the then-16-year-old unleashed everything he had in his arsenal to finish Bekmurzaev with a body blow at the 2:43 mark.

Relive the entire fight below, which ONE posted on YouTube:

The Malaysian-American debuted on ONE's main roster with a blistering 36-second knockout of Edgar Tabares in December of that year at ONE Fight Night 17.

Unfortunately, the talented 18-year-old dropped two of his last three outings in tough unanimous decision losses to Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat in June 2024 and Johan Estupinan this past January.

Johan Ghazali will attempt to return to winning ways at ONE Fight Night 32

Johan Ghazali is not the kind of fighter to let his setbacks define him, and he is already looking ahead to ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6. The Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, will host the event.

The Rentap Muay Thai Gym and Superbon Training Center affiliate's opponent will be Colombian-American veteran Diego Paez.

ONE Fight Night 32 will air live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

