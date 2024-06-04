FREE FULL FIGHT: Johan Ghazali trades limb and leather with Samurai in furious Muay Thai standoff in Bangkok

There are times when it is hard to believe that ONE Muay Thai star Johan Ghazali is still not even in the prime of his career because of how he fights. 'Jojo' had an explosive run to start his ONE Championship career.

He pulled off knockouts against Padetsuk Fairtex and Tai Sor Jor Piek Uthai, which put him firmly on a collision course with their fellow Thai star Samurai Seeopal.

Ghazali's bout with Samurai took place at ONE Friday Fights 25 on July 14, 2023, which saw both men having a blistering pace to start the contest, showing no hesitation in going for the finish early and quickly.

Only two years older than the Malaysian-American, Samurai was out to prove that the 17-year-old still had a lot of work to do before he could be considered a full-fledged star.

Trending

In Ghazali's eyes, he was ready to be in the spotlight and proved it by landing some of the hardest shots of his young career, claiming victory by a comfortable unanimous decision victory.

Ghazali would give fans what they were looking for by sending both Temirlan Bekmurzaev and Edgar Tabares to the shadow realm in his next two outings.

Johan Ghazali predicts another finish in next must-watch fight

The Malaysian-American blue-chip prospect will step back inside the circle at ONE 167 on June 7, where he will face Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat in a flyweight Muay Thai contest inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

With it marking his sixth fight in the world's largest martial arts promotion, Johan Ghazali shared in a recent interview with 4oz to Freedom that he will claim the knockout win in the second round.

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.