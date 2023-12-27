Sportskeeda picks: ONE Championship’s rising star of 2023

There were plenty of up-and-coming talents in ONE Championship who fought at a furious pace, aiming to make a statement throughout a magical 2023, but none did it better than teenage phenom Johan Ghazali.

Our experts feel the 17-year-old Malaysian-American sensation is the organization’s rising star of 2023 on the back of a successful campaign where he racked up five successive victories that impressed the watching world.

The Rentap MuayThai Gym affiliate needed only 16 seconds to introduce his brand to the global stage of martial arts with a quickfire knockout of Padetsuk Fairtex at ONE Friday Fights 6 on February 24.

Though many were skeptical of his abilities to make it big, the Sarawak-based fighter buried the negative sentiments with another highlight-reel finish just three months later.

Ghazali, then only 16, floored Tai Sor Jor Piek Uthai with a stinging left-right combination in the third round after threatening his opposite number with his insane punching power in the earlier stanzas.

Eager to make a name for himself on the promotion’s weekly outing inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, the ONE Championship star returned for his third battle in July versus Samurai Seeopal.

Fans were, however, not treated to another trademark knockout from the young gun. Still, the teenage athlete gave it his all on his way to a comfortable unanimous decision win after a thrilling flyweight Muay Thai tussle.

He did show his star quality on the 36th edition of ONE Friday Fights, as he did what he does best to earn a six-figure contract on the grandest stage of martial arts, ONE Championship.

Ghazali diffused Temirlan Bekmurzaev’s onslaught with relative ease, turned the tide in round two, and worked his way to a finish via an elbow at 2:43 of the frame.

ONE Championship: Johan Ghazali’s statement American primetime debut

In his American primetime debut, the Malaysian-based fighter rose to the occasion once more as he closed out his performance with a lethal 36-second knockout of Edgar Tabares at ONE Fight Night 17.

The Mexican slugger, a WBC Muay Thai international champion, was a heavy favorite heading into this three-round war. But even with his experience and fighting IQ, the 29-year-old struggled to find his feet against the ever-confident Ghazali.

On his end, Ghazali hardly broke a sweat. He bit on his mouthguard, backed up Tabares at every chance, and did what many expected him to do on the global stage of ONE Championship – win by knockout.

With four finishes from five matches, Johan Ghazali was certainly ONE Championship’s rising star of 2023.

He has looked better with each passing match, and things are looking positive for the 17-year-old star. He has already drawn similarities to Rodtang through his electrifying performances under the ONE Championship banner.