FREE FULL FIGHT: John Lineker shocks the world with brutal KO of Brazilian legend Bibiano Fernandes

Former ONE bantamweight world champion John Lineker wanted to shake up the world with a win over long-reigning legend Bibiano Fernandes at ONE: Lights Out in March 2022.

The Brazilian upstart had an amazing fighting career up to that point, having fought in American MMA promotions with relative success.

Before joining the bantamweight ranks in 2019, he was known as a strong, pressure forward fighter who cemented his career as a knockout artist due to his supreme punching power.

After bulldozing his way to three straight victories in ONE Championship, Lineker earned the nod to challenge ‘The Flash’ Bibiano Fernandes for the bantamweight world title.

Bibiano had long excited fight fans across the world with his wrestling talents and enduring image as a life-long martial artist. Never afraid to go the extra mile, ‘The Flash’ could be described as a dedicated athlete who pours his heart into everything he does.

At the time he faced Lineker, the Brazilian veteran was in the middle of his second world title reign as the ONE bantamweight world champion.

Both Lineker and Bibiano have competed in a number of legendary battles during their prime, so their matchup on March 11, truly tested their durability, endurance and mental toughness.

Right from the onset, the striking war between the two foes was indeed mesmerizing from the start. Each fighter shared their moments inside the MMA ring but Lineker came out on top with a brutal KO in the second round.

Before John Lineker makes his swift return to the stage for his next bantamweight bout, rewatch the Brazilian’s shocking finish over Brazilian legend Bibiano Fernandes below: