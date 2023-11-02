FREE FULL FIGHT: Jonathan Haggerty gets into all-out brawl against Vladimir Kuzmin

Current ONE bantamweight and former flyweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty was welcomed by Vladimir Kuzmin in a heavier weight class when they fought in a 148-pound catchweight Muay Thai fight in November 2022 at ONE on Prime Video 4.

After having issues cutting weight and passing the hydration test in the 135-pound division, Haggerty finally decided to jump up in weight class. But his first fight in the bigger division wasn’t easy because Kuzmin gave him a run for his money in their intense back-and-forth match.

Ahead of his ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title fight with ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16 on November 3, ONE Championship looked back on the British superstar’s close encounter with the 25-year-old Russian.

They posted the full fight between Haggerty and Kuzmin on their official YouTube channel on October 30, 2023, with the description:

Before ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Jonathan Haggerty faces ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion Fabricio Andrade for the vacant ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Title at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video, relive his intense scrap with Russian warrior Vladimir Kuzmin in 2022!

Kuzmin immediately took the fight against Haggerty and surprised him with his aggression and forward-moving pressure, which caught the Londoner off guard. Because of this pressure, Kuzmin was able to land more significant strikes on Haggerty, while the only success for the 26-year-old was his push kicks.

But as the fight progressed, ‘The General’ was able to swiftly recalibrate his offense after a careful study of Kuzmin’s defensive lapses because, in the second and third rounds, Haggerty lit up the Fight Club Archangel Michael representative with multiple left-high kicks to his face, which rocked him several times.

The Knowlesy Academy athlete continued to pile up more significant strikes with a combination of kicks, elbows, and punches to Kuzmin’s head and body. Eventually, Haggerty received the nod from the judges for the majority decision triumph.

On Friday, November 3, ONE Fight Night 16 will take place at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The entire event is set to air live in U.S. primetime free of charge for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America.