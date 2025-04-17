FREE FULL FIGHT: Jonathan Haggerty's first taste of ONE Championship gold in historic upset of legendary Sam-A

ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty introduced himself to ONE Championship fans in January 2019. Four months later, he captured his first ONE world championship by dethroning a Muay Thai legend.

Happening in the main event of ONE: For Honor, an upstart Haggerty challenged Sam-A Gaiyanghadao for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship. Fans expected to witness a brutal five-round brawl, and that is exactly what they got.

Though he was getting lit up early, 'The General' kept his composure and responded with a strong second round by opening a cut on the champion's nose. The onslaught continued well into the third round, but not before Sam-A returned the favor and bloodied up Haggerty.

Punctuated by two knockdowns, Haggerty left the Istora Senayan in Jakarta, Indonesia, with the gold via unanimous decision.

Rewatch the entire fight below, which ONE posted on YouTube:

After losing the 135-pound Muay Thai crown to Rodtang Jitmuangnon in their unforgettable duology, Haggerty moved up to the 145-pound bantamweight division, where he currently resides as the king of the kickboxing realm.

He is also the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion. Haggerty claimed it from another Thai icon, the great Nong-O Hama, in April 2023 with a picture-perfect knockout towards the end of the first round.

Nabil Anane open to fighting Jonathan Haggerty under kickboxing or Muay Thai ruleset

Jonathan Haggerty has recently talked about crossing paths with ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane, and the Thai-Algerian standout is ready to answer the call.

In a YouTube vlog posted by ONE lightweight Muay Thai star and fellow Venum Training Camp affiliate Sinsamut Klinmee, the 6-foot-4 phenom stated:

"If he offers it to me, I'll accept it. I would be happy to take a kickboxing fight. I will accept it."

Watch the entire video below:

