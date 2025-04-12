"The biggest 'wow' moment" - British superstar Jonathan Haggerty's KO of Nong-O still has fans buzzing

If there's one bout that catapulted Jonathan Haggerty into the stratosphere, it was his stunning demolition of the legendary Nong-O two years ago — a performance that shocked the world.

This happened when the Englishman moved up in weight to challenge the Thai striking icon for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship in the main event of ONE Fight Night 9, held at the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, in April 2023.

Right from the get-go, Haggerty set a relentless pace, unleashing heavy combinations that immediately put Nong-O on the defensive. The then-defending champion did his best to withstand the onslaught, but the challenger's speed and precision proved overwhelming.

In blisteringe exchange, Haggerty floored Nong-O with a crisp straight right. Though the Thai veteran managed to return to his feet and beat the count, "The General" wasted no time, following up with a devastating flurry that dropped his opponent once more.

With victory in sight, Haggerty closed the show with a solid overhand right to register his second world title reign under the promotion's banner.

Watch the ringside view of that jaw-dropping sequence below:

Seven months later, Haggerty upped the ante by becoming a two-sport king when he captured the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title against divisional MMA ruler Fabricio Andrade.

Jonathan Haggerty, Nong-O face different trajectories

Since their clash at ONE Fight Night 9, Jonathan Haggerty and Nong-O Hama have embarked on vastly different paths.

After relinquishing the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title to Superlek Kiatmoo9 in September 2024, Haggerty redemeed himself in the public eye by retaining his kickboxing gold against Wei Rui this past February.

Meanwhile, Nong-O has lost three of his next four outings. The Thai hopes to rekindle his dominant run at flyweight by running it back with No. 3-ranked contender Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in the headliner of ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2.

The aforementioned U.S. primetime card will emanate live from Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium, with a free-to-air broadcast on Prime Video in North America.

