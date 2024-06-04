FREE FULL FIGHT: Kade Ruotolo electrifies Manila in defense of lightweight submission grappling throne against Matheus Gabriel

The tough challenge of Mathues Gabriel was the first world title defense of reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo. It happened in December 2022 at ONE on Prime Video 5 inside the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines.

A full fight replay of that elite matchup was reposted by ONE Championship on its YouTube channel, and the promotion wrote in the video's description:

"Before ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Champion Kade Ruotolo makes his highly anticipated MMA debut against Blake Cooper at ONE 167 on Prim Video on June 7, relive his grappling showdown with Brazilian phenom Matheus Gabriel in 2022!"

See the full fight below:

The Atos representative wasted no time in hunting for a finish against the Chekmat athlete and maneuvered his way to various submission threats during the 10-minute clash.

Ruotolo's best moment of the fight was when he pulled off a kneebar halfway through the bout, but the grit and heart of Gabriel made it possible to reach the final bell.

Aside from the kneebar, the 21-year-old BJJ savant also threatened a toehold, and these attacks were enough for him to secure the unanimous decision nod from the judges.

Kade Ruotolo looks to remain undefeated in ONE Championship for his MMA debut at ONE 167

Following that successful world championship defense against Gabriel in 2022, Ruotolo added three more wins in the world's largest martial arts organization, with two victories against Tommy Langaker and a submission over Francisco Lo.

Now, the American phenom is set to make his MMA debut against Blake Cooper on June 7 at ONE 167. He wants to make the crowd inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, his witnesses for his first mixed martial arts triumph.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime on June 7.