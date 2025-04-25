ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade might enjoy throwing hands with his opponents, but fans should also remember that he can finish his foes on the ground using his grappling.

Ad

Making his ONE Championship debut at ONE: No Surrender in July 2020, 'Wonder Boy' was paired up with Filipino-New Zealander and ONE Warrior Series winner Mark Abelardo.

The pair started cautiously, with Andrade slowly working his boxing and 'Tyson' cutting off the newcomer's movements across the ring. With the fight looking even entering the second round, Andrade stuffed a single-leg takedown from Abelardo and transitioned flawlessly into a rear-naked choke for the win.

Ad

Trending

Watch the entire fight below, which ONE posted on YouTube:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

This victory would be a sign of things to come for Andrade, adding three finishes in four victories to his growing resume, which allowed him to challenge then-reigning ONE bantamweight MMA king John Lineker for the throne in October 2022.

However, it ended in a no-contest after Lineker was deemed unable to continue following an accidental knee strike to the groin by Andrade.

In their February 2023 world title rematch, Andrade's power again became too much for 'Hands of Stone' to handle. The latter's cornermen opted to retire him from the fight ahead of the fifth round, giving Andrade the 145-pound MMA world championship via TKO.

Ad

Fabricio Andrade successfully defended the MMA crown in January

After Jonathan Haggerty thwarted Fabricio Andrade's hopes at two-sport dominance when they battled over the then-vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship in November 2023, Andrade shifted his focus to rehabbing from nagging injuries.

The Tiger Muay Thai affiliate returned to the circle this past January at ONE 170 to defend the 145-pound MMA crown against South Korean rival Kwon Won Il.

Andrade proved 'Pretty Boy' was no match for him in their much-anticipated rematch as he only needed 42 seconds to upend Kwon's dreams of gold.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karl Batungbacal Karl has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda since 2023. He holds a Bachelor of Arts major in history, which helps him pay attention to the finer details while writing, and also has first-hand experience in boxing. He has a total experience of 5 years, and has worked for the International Business Times.



Karl turned into an MMA fan back in 2011 after watching Tito Ortiz defeat Ryan Bader via first-round submission at UFC 132. He has interviewed ONE world champions like Eduard Folayang, Joshua Pacio, Stamp Fairtex, and Tawanchai in his career so far.



On the non-MMA side of things, he interviewed WWE superstar Matt Riddle in 2021 and his question about Roman Reigns elicited an interesting answer which was widely covered by outlets like Sportskeeda and Cultaholic Wrestling's YouTube channel. He has also interviewed NBA stars Dwight Howard, Nick Young, Andre Roberson, Shabazz Muhammad, Jason Williams and Brian Scalabrine plus Filipino women's volleyball star Alyssa Valdez.



Karl ensures to double-check facts before using them in articles, and reads up on potential topics for pieces a day before. In his off time, he likes to play video games, and keep up with basketball and pro wrestling. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.