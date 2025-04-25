ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade might enjoy throwing hands with his opponents, but fans should also remember that he can finish his foes on the ground using his grappling.
Making his ONE Championship debut at ONE: No Surrender in July 2020, 'Wonder Boy' was paired up with Filipino-New Zealander and ONE Warrior Series winner Mark Abelardo.
The pair started cautiously, with Andrade slowly working his boxing and 'Tyson' cutting off the newcomer's movements across the ring. With the fight looking even entering the second round, Andrade stuffed a single-leg takedown from Abelardo and transitioned flawlessly into a rear-naked choke for the win.
Watch the entire fight below, which ONE posted on YouTube:
This victory would be a sign of things to come for Andrade, adding three finishes in four victories to his growing resume, which allowed him to challenge then-reigning ONE bantamweight MMA king John Lineker for the throne in October 2022.
However, it ended in a no-contest after Lineker was deemed unable to continue following an accidental knee strike to the groin by Andrade.
In their February 2023 world title rematch, Andrade's power again became too much for 'Hands of Stone' to handle. The latter's cornermen opted to retire him from the fight ahead of the fifth round, giving Andrade the 145-pound MMA world championship via TKO.
Fabricio Andrade successfully defended the MMA crown in January
After Jonathan Haggerty thwarted Fabricio Andrade's hopes at two-sport dominance when they battled over the then-vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship in November 2023, Andrade shifted his focus to rehabbing from nagging injuries.
The Tiger Muay Thai affiliate returned to the circle this past January at ONE 170 to defend the 145-pound MMA crown against South Korean rival Kwon Won Il.
Andrade proved 'Pretty Boy' was no match for him in their much-anticipated rematch as he only needed 42 seconds to upend Kwon's dreams of gold.