FREE FULL FIGHT: Mikey Musumeci makes Gantumur Bayanduuren pay for his toughness with a terrifying leg crank

Current undisputed ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci has instilled fear in other contenders in his weight class after a successful world title defense and a dominant performance against the challenge of Gantumur Bayanduuren.

In January 2023, at ONE Fight Night 6, Musumeci was slated to defend his 26-pound golden belt against Bayanduuren. He showed no mercy during the match when he cranked the Mongolian's leg for an extensive period.

ONE Championship reposted the full fight of their showdown on their YouTube channel recently and wrote the description:

"Check out the insane duel between flyweight submission grappling king Mikey Musumeci and Combat Sambo World Champion Gantumur Bayanduuren at ONE Fight Night 6!"

In the video, 'Darth Rigatoni' punished Bayanduuren with his signature technique of the heel hook. Musumeci twisted Bayanduuren's legs in different angles and variations, but because of his toughness, he wasn't submitted, and the match ended without a tap from either fighter.

Despite the immense pain, Musumeci put Bayanduuren through, ultimately suffering multiple ligament tears, the Mongolian grappler survived to hear the final bell.

Musumeci eventually settled for a unanimous decision win for his first defense of his ONE flyweight submission grappling world title.

Mikey Musumeci wants to avenge his loss to his former tormentor at ONE 167

Following his victory over Bayanduuren, Mikey Musumeci added two more world title defenses to his record after beating Osamah Almarwai in May 2023 at ONE Fight Night 10 and Jarred Brooks in August 2023 at ONE Fight Night 13.

Furthermore, he defeated his idol, Shinya Aoki, in his most recent outing at ONE Fight Night 15 in October 2023, to record his sixth straight win under the world's largest martial arts organization.

Now, Musumeci is fully focused on beating his former tormentor, Gabriel Sousa, on June 7, as they will face each other in a bantamweight submission grappling match at ONE 167 inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime on June 7. The card goes down inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.