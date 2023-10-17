FREE FULL FIGHT: Mikey Musumeci taps out legendary Shinya Aoki with his own submission move

At ONE Fight Night 15 October 6, MIkey Musumeci proved that he is truly one of the very best grapplers today, regardless of weight class. He also paid homage to a grappling legend and one of his idols in Shinya Aoki. In an openweight submission grappling match, 'Darth Rigatoni' faced the former ONE lightweight MMA world champion and handily defeated him via a modified inside heel hook.

Musumeci, who is the current ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion, submitted the natural lightweight Aoki with his own signature submission, the "Aoki Lock". Though some found this act disrespectful, Mikey Musumeci insisted that it was a show of respect and admiration for the legend. He proved that the best way to pay tribute to your idol is to surpass him.

ONE posted the full bout and subsequent post-fight interview on YouTube:

"Relive the openweight submission grappling showdown between ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Champion Mikey Musumeci and Japanese MMA legend Shinya Aoki at ONE Fight Night 15!"

The win marks the sixth straight bout and win for Musumeci in ONE Championship, which makes him the most active world champion in the promotion today. It improved his promotional record to 6-0, totaling his pro record to 63 wins with 31 submissions. Aoki, on the other hand, fell to 1-3 in ONE submission grappling.

This, however, doesn't hurt his legacy at the very least as Aoki is pivotal in bringing Japanese MMA to the mainstream global consciousness. He is one of the very few grappling purists to become a world champion in MMA and has become instrumental in elevating the level of BJJ in the sport.

ONE Fight Night 15 is available to watch back in its entirety for free via Prime Video for North American viewers with an active subscription.