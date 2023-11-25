FREE FULL FIGHT: MMA legend Demetrious Johnson puts Rodtang to sleep in historic mixed-rules battle

ONE Championship shared the entire fight footage for Demetrious Johnson’s action-packed mixed-rules clash with Rodtang.

In April 2021, Johnson suffered his lone loss under the ONE banner due to a second-round knockout finish by Adriano Moraes. Before returning to claim flyweight MMA gold, ‘Mighty Mouse’ sought a different challenge, leading to a mixed-rules bout with Rodtang.

Things didn’t look good early for Johnson, as the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion looked phenomenal in round one under “The Art of Eight Limbs” rules. Once round two came, ‘Mighty Mouse’ capitalized on the MMA rules by taking down Rodtang and choking him out.

Over two years later, Johnson vs. Rodtang is still widely considered one of the most intriguing fights in promotional history. For those who haven’t seen the war, ONE recently re-posted the footage on YouTube with the following caption:

“ONE Flyweight MMA World Champion Demetrious Johnson proved once again why he's a martial arts GOAT by choking out ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang in their special rules super-fight in 2022!”

Is Demetrious Johnson retired from MMA?

On May 5, Demetrious Johnson made history by defeating Adriano Moraes for a second consecutive time to end their trilogy series. 'Mighty Mouse' teased retirement from MMA during the buildup to the ONE Fight Night 10 main event, but he hasn’t made an official decision.

It’s unclear what’s next for ‘Mighty Mouse.’ With that said, there is still plenty left for him to accomplish in combat sports, as he recently discovered an interest in competing in submission grappling tournaments.

As for Rodtang, the Thai superstar last fought on September 22, losing a close unanimous decision against Superlek in a non-title Muay Thai bout.

‘The Iron Man’ has several options for his next fight, including a rematch against Superlek, a rematch against Jonathan Haggerty, or a must-see kickboxing matchup against Takeru Segawa.