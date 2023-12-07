FREE FULL FIGHT: MMA legend Demetrious Johnson shows his GOAT credentials in dominant win over Danny Kingad

ONE Championship shared the entire footage of Demetrious Johnson’s beautiful display of mixed martial arts against Danny Kingad.

Johnson made his ONE Championship debut following a historic trade between the promotion and the UFC in 2019. ‘Mighty Mouse’ was quickly put to the test as he entered the ONE Flyweight MMA World Grand Prix.

Johnson started with two wins against Yuya Wakamatsu and Tatsumitsu Wada, placing the MMA legend in the Grand Prix final against Danny Kingad. After three rounds of domination, ‘Mighty Mouse’ won the ONE Flyweight MMA World Grand Prix by unanimous decision.

Four years later, ONE re-posted the fight between Johnson and Kingad on YouTube with the following caption:

“Relive MMA legend Demetrious Johnson's elite grappling showcase against Filipino star Danny Kingad in the 2019 ONE Flyweight MMA World Grand Prix Championship Final!”

Johnson utilized his grand prix achievement to secure a ONE flyweight MMA world title shot against then-world champion Adriano Moraes, sparking an action-packed trilogy series.

Since then, Johnson defeated Moraes twice and choked out ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a mixed-rules bout. ‘Mighty Mouse’ has undoubtedly extended his legacy under the ONE banner, but he’s running out of things to accomplish.

So, the question is, what’s next for the ONE flyweight MMA king?

What’s next for Demetrious Johnson?

Demetrious Johnson last fought on May 5 for his third meeting against Adriano Moraes. Before his unanimous decision win that night, Johnson had teased a potential retirement from MMA, regardless of what happened at ONE Fight Night 10.

‘Mighty Mouse’ hasn’t officially announced whether or not he will defend his ONE flyweight MMA throne. There’s also a possibility of Johnson pursuing a superfight in submission grappling, Muay Thai, kickboxing, or a combination like his war with Rodtang.